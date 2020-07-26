LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/26/2020

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland west areas could fall into the 50s. Winds becoming west 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.