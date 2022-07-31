Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).

Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).