Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Sunday night, a rain shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, a few 40s inland can’t be ruled out, around 60 near Lake Superior. Light north wind.
Looking ahead, rain showers can’t be ruled out for the early part of this week. Dry conditions with sunshine during the day for the middle part of this week. Look for seasonable temperatures for this time of year with high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 50s.
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/11/2019
