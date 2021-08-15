LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/15/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

