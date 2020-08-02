LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/2/2020

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 60s closer to Lake Superior to the 70s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60s, 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 60s closer to Lake Superior to the 70s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s inland, 50s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s inland, 50s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some 40s inland, 50s to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.