LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/23/2020



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s.