LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/4/2019

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a chance of rain and and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

