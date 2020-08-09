LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/9/2020



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West wind turning south 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.