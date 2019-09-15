LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/15/2019

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. Light and variable wind.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some 50s inland. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.