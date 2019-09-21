LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.  

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible.  High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/20/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: High School Football Highlights & Scores (9/20/19)"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2019"

Heart talks to fat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart talks to fat"

Emergency crews respond to crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency crews respond to crash"

Precious Metals 9-20-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 9-20-2019"