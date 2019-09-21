LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/22/2019

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

