LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/29/2019

Sunday, cloud cover with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MP H with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.