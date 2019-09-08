LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/8/2019







Sunday, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland where patchy frost will be possible, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.





