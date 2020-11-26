LOCAL 3 THANKSGIVING DAY WEATHER FORECAST 11/26/2020

Thanksgiving Day, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind is possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, some cloud cover. Some wind is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to northwest late.

Sunday night, snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, snow showers and some wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.