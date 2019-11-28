LOCAL 3 THANKSGIVING DAY WEATHER FORECAST 11/28/2019

Thanksgiving Day, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times a few peaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thanksgiving Night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. A rain/snow mix or freezing rain is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Freezing rain is also possible. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow. A rain/snow mix is also possible. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Early next week, dry weather with clouds and also at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.