LOCAL 3 THANKSGIVING NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/25/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few single digits inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers in the morning (mainly east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and perhaps some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some single digits inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night and Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.