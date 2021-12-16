This afternoon, windy. Rain showers and snow showers are possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 25 to 40 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, windy, mainly in the evening. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teen and 20s.