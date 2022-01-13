This afternoon, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Temperatures will be turning colder in the afternoon (especially west of Marquette). Winds becoming north to northwest in the afternoon 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes, 0 to -10 for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Wind chills will be below zero. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain at or below zero. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Very low wind chills are possible. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, some lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. Very low wind chills are possible. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.