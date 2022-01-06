This afternoon, cloudy with snow showers and some gusty winds. Temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing is possible. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. North to northeast to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, some lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, becoming cloudy with a chance of snow. Increasing wind. Temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. Very low wind chills possible by the afternoon. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing is possible. Gusty winds. Very low to dangerous wind chills are possible. Low temperatures will be -5 to -15 away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine is possible. Gusty winds. Very low to dangerous wind chills are possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing is possible Some gusty winds. Very low to dangerous wind chills are possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, slowly moderating temperatures with lake effect snow coming to an end. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.