LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2021

This afternoon, scattered rain showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect rain showers which may mix in with some wintry precipitation away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, scattered rain showers which may mix in with some wintry precipitation away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect rain showers which may mix in with some wintry precipitation away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect rain showers which may mix in with some wintry precipitation away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MP with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect rain showers (mainly east of Marquette) which may mix in with some wintry precipitation away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s inland, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50. East wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s inland, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.