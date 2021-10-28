LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/28/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with some possible rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some possible rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 30 or the 30s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming west to northwest late.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, a few rain showers, or a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.