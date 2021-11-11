LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2021

This afternoon, windy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s & 50s. East to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Wintry precipitation is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers that could mix with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Weekend, snow showers that could mix with rain during the day. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s away from the Great Lakes.