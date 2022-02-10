Today, a few morning lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts turning south to southwest in the afternoon.



Tonight, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Windy along the Lake Superior shoreline. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust 40 MPH+ right along the Lake Superior shoreline.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills are possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest in the afternoon.



Saturday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, perhaps well below zero in some inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas will fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming west to southwest.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.