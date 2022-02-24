This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Early next week, milder temperatures with mainly dry conditions.