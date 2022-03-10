This afternoon, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Increasing clouds late. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will around zero or the single digits. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some areas could fall below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.