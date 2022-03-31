Today, windy with some snow. Other wintry precipitation types are possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.