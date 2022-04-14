Today, windy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, windy with wintry precipitation (including snow). Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, windy with snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday (Easter), partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Early next week, a chance of rain or snow on Monday. Dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be running at or below average.