Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, increasing clouds. Rain is possible in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Early next week, temperatures will be trending below average for late April. Rain showers or wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out.