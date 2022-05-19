Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba may be around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms (especially in the morning). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Temperatures will be turning cooler from west to east in the late afternoon. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northt to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.