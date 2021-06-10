LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/10/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming west 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Early next week, mostly sunny during the day and mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.