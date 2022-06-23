This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.