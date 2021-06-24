LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/24/2021

This afternoon, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.

