LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/1/2021

This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior to the 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Winds becoming west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday (Independence Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 70s near Lake Michigan to around 90 inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.