LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/15/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a a few higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Light south wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Light south wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light south to southwest wind.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.