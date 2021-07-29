LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/29/2021

This afternoon, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.