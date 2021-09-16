LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/16/2021

This afternoon, sunny and warm with wind. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy, especially near Lake Superior near Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.