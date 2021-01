LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2021

Thursday, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix west of Marquette and Escanaba in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.