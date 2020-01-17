Closings
LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Marquette-Alger-Luce-Iron-Dickinson-Menominee-Delta-
Southern Schoolcraft-Northern Schoolcraft-
Including the cities of Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais, Munising,
Newberry, Iron River, Iron Mountain, Menominee, Escanaba,
Gladstone, Manistique, and Seney
544 PM EST Thu Jan 16 2020 /444 PM CST Thu Jan 16 2020/

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
  inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph,
  creating areas of blowing snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central Upper Michigan.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult late Friday night and
  Saturday.

Marquette-Alger-Luce-Northern Schoolcraft-
Including the cities of Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais, Munising,
Newberry, and Seney
321 PM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...Potential for moderate to heavy lake effect snow Saturday
night into Sunday...

Cold Arctic air flooding across the Upper Great Lakes behind a
storm system moving through the region Friday night into Saturday
will bring the potential for moderate to heavy lake effect snow
Saturday night into Sunday for the northwest wind snow belts of
Lake Superior. Blustery northwest winds gusting at or above 30 mph
along with fluffier lake effect snow will also cause considerable
blowing and drifting of snow and lowered visibilities Saturday
night into Sunday for the northwest wind snow belts.

Those planning travel or recreation in Upper Michigan this
weekend should stay tuned to the latest National Weather Service
forecast updates and statements regarding this winter storm
system.

