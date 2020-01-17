LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Marquette-Alger-Luce-Iron-Dickinson-Menominee-Delta- Southern Schoolcraft-Northern Schoolcraft- Including the cities of Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais, Munising, Newberry, Iron River, Iron Mountain, Menominee, Escanaba, Gladstone, Manistique, and Seney 544 PM EST Thu Jan 16 2020 /444 PM CST Thu Jan 16 2020/ ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph, creating areas of blowing snow at times. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult late Friday night and Saturday.
Marquette-Alger-Luce-Northern Schoolcraft- Including the cities of Gwinn, Marquette, Grand Marais, Munising, Newberry, and Seney 321 PM EST Thu Jan 16 2020 ...Potential for moderate to heavy lake effect snow Saturday night into Sunday... Cold Arctic air flooding across the Upper Great Lakes behind a storm system moving through the region Friday night into Saturday will bring the potential for moderate to heavy lake effect snow Saturday night into Sunday for the northwest wind snow belts of Lake Superior. Blustery northwest winds gusting at or above 30 mph along with fluffier lake effect snow will also cause considerable blowing and drifting of snow and lowered visibilities Saturday night into Sunday for the northwest wind snow belts. Those planning travel or recreation in Upper Michigan this weekend should stay tuned to the latest National Weather Service forecast updates and statements regarding this winter storm system.