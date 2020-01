LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thursday, cloud cover and possibly some sunshine with a chance of snow east of Escanaba and Munising. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light south wind.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Light south to southwest wind.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. High temperatures will be around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.