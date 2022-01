STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 413 PM EST THU JAN 6 2022 /313 PM CST THU JAN 6 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR GOGEBIC...ONTONAGON... BARAGA...AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES THROUGH TONIGHT... TONIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 BELOW ZERO TO 12 ABOVE ...COLDEST FAR WEST. WIND CHILLS DROPPING TO 15 TO 25 BELOW WEST HALF...AND NEAR ZERO ELSEWHERE. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR EARLY...CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 8 TO 21...WARMEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. BECOMING BLUSTERY LATE. LOWS 4 BELOW ZERO TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...BLUSTERY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY...ESPECIALLY EAST. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE EAST HALF NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 20S. SATURDAY NIGHT...BECOMING BLUSTERY AND TURNING COLDER. LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING FOR WEST NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. LOWS 6 TO 14 EXCEPT 5 BELOW ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...BLUSTERY AND TURNING COLDER. LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY FOR WEST NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR AND FAR EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 2 ABOVE ZERO TO 22...WARMEST FAR EAST. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY FOR NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS 15 BELOW ZERO TO 5 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 2 BELOW ZERO TO 12 ABOVE ZERO...WARMEST EAST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 13 TO 20.