LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/3/2019

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some rain. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, becoming cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and at times sunshine with a chance of rain. Windy conditions, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.