LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/21/2019

Tonight, snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, AM snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving), scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, coldest temperatures will be inland at night.