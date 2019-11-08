LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/7/2019

Evening Highlights 

-Heaviest lake effect snow through this evening will shift to the east of Marquette and into Alger County 

-Late tonight, lake effect snow will be starting to come to an end and continue to move east towards Grand Marais and north of Newberry. 

-Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather and road conditions with lake effect snow.

Looking ahead  

– Break from the snow on Friday with any lake effect snow showers coming to an end in the east. Could see some snow showers Friday night. 

– Milder on Saturday afternoon (mid to upper 30s) with clouds, and a chance of rain showers or snow showers. 

– Temperatures turn cold (very cold?) on Sunday with snow and lake effect snow. Cold (very cold?) and lake effect snow continue into early next week.  

