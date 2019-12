LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019

Today, cloudy with snow. Heaviest and highest snow amounts will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South wind turning east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow. Light freezing rain is possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 10 above for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 20 or into the 20s near the Great Lakes.