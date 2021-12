STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 329 PM EST THU DEC 16 2021 /229 PM CST THU DEC 16 2021/ ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTIES TONIGHT. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR ONTONAGON, ALGER, AND LUCE COUNTIES TONIGHT... ...A HIGH WIND WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ARE IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTIES TONIGHT... TONIGHT...BLUSTERY AND COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY NORTH... CLEARING SOUTH. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 14 TO 23 EXCEPT 7 TO 14 INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR EAST...MAINLY EARLY. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST HALF. LOWS 12 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 23 TO 30. SATURDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTH HALF. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 20...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S. MONDAY...BREEZY AND MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE EAST. LOWS 13 TO 22. HIGHS 27 TO 35. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. LOWS 8 TO 20...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 20 TO 28. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 8 TO 20...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 20S.