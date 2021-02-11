LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Locally heavier snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Locally heavier snow is possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Locally heavier snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Very low to dangerous wind chills possible. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, a few lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Light east to northeast wind.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall to around 0. Light north to northwest wind.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light west to northwest wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.