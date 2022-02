STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 326 PM EST THU FEB 17 2022 /226 PM CST THU FEB 17 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING FOR WESTERN AND EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEST ENDING. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS BETWEEN MARQUETTE AND NEWBERRY DIMINISHING LATE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 20 BELOW....COLDEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. FRIDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW DEVELOPING. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW DEVELOPING. HIGHS 16 TO 24. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY...EXCEPT A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL IN THE EVENING. LOWS ZERO TO 10 ABOVE EXCEPT 6 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY IN THE MORNING. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS IN THE TEENS. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY NORTH HALF. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 30S. WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS ZERO TO 6 ABOVE. HIGHS 8 ABOVE TO 18. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE AND BELOW ZERO. HIGHS 8 ABOVE TO 18.