STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 323 PM EDT THU MAR 31 2022 /223 PM CDT THU MAR 31 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 15 TO 25. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 33 TO 42. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW LATE. LOWS IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 37 TO 44. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE LIGHT FREEZING RAIN EARLY. LOWS 24 TO 30. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 30. HIGHS 35 TO 42. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 31. HIGHS 36 TO 45.