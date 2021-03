LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2021

Today, light wintry precipitation can't be ruled out (mainly in the Marquette County and the Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine (mainly sunny near the MI/WI line). High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin line. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, light wintry precipitation can't be ruled out (mainly along/north of M-28 east of Marquette). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.