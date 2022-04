STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 336 PM EDT THU APR 28 2022 /236 PM CDT THU APR 28 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY CENTRAL. PARTLY CLOUDY EAST. LOWS 28 TO 36...COOLEST EAST AND WARMEST FAR WEST. FRIDAY...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST AND CENTRAL. PARTLY CLOUDY EAST. HIGHS 50 TO 55...EXCEPT 45 TO 50 ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 33 TO 40...WARMEST FAR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S. SATURDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS 38 TO 42. SUNDAY...RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS 48 TO 54. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 36 TO 42. HIGHS 48 TO 54. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S.