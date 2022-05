STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 326 PM EDT THU MAY 19 2022 /226 PM CDT THU MAY 19 2022/ TONIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS 40 TO 54...COOLEST IN THE KEWEENAW. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WEST IN THE AFTERNOON. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY EAST. HIGHS 60 TO 73...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 34 TO 46...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS SOUTH. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 34 TO 42. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 49 TO 58. MONDAY...SUNNY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. PATCHY FROST EARLY. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. HIGHS AROUND 60. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S. HIGHS 60 TO 66. $$ TAP